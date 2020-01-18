|
Howard White Jr.
Howard White Jr. passed away at peace on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mt. Arlington Senior Living. He was 84. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23 at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Church, Morristown. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-8pm at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 NJ-10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). He leaves a son, Jeffrey White, a daughter-in-law, Joy White, a six-year-old grandson, Leo, his brother Bill and sister Janie, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020