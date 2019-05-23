Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
Randolph, NJ
Hristos Kalavrouziotis Obituary
Hristos Kalavrouziotis

- - Hristos Kalavrouziotis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with his family by his side.

Hristos was born on April 20, 1945, in Kalavrouza, Greece. In 1969, he and his wife immigrated to the United States to begin their life together. His work ethic and drive for a better life were driving forces in him actively operating restaurants throughout his life. He was the owner of Golden Touch Diner until his retirement in 2013.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband of 50 years, loving father, and doting grandfather. His interests revolved around his family as he enjoyed vacationing and spending quality time together. Furthermore, over the years, he earned a reputation of being a social fellow that enjoyed conversing with his friends. He was a true family man and friend whom will be missed by all who knew him.

Hristos is survived by his loving wife, Evagelia, and his three children, Maggie and her husband John Zois; Vicki and her husband Tom Kostis; and Tim Kalavrouziotis and his wife Christina; and his seven grandchildren, Eleni, Lia and Vasili Zois, Emmanuela Kostis, and Christos, Evangelos and Maria Kalavrouziotis. He is also survived by his brother Tom Kalavrouziotis and his wife Penny, his sister-in-laws Kassiani and Irene Kalavrouziotis, numerous nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. He will truly be missed by his loved ones. May his memory be eternal.

Funeral Service 11:00AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Randolph. Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Donation, 1447 Sussex Turnpike, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record on May 23, 2019
