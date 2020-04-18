|
I. Joseph Gerow
South Bend, IN - May 2, 1933 - April 15, 2020
I. Joseph Gerow, 86, of South Bend, IN; formerly of Morristown, died April 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen on December 5, 2010.
He is survived by his daughter Ann (John) Raisler of Wauwatosa, WI; two grandchildren and a sister.
Joe retired as Vice President for The Dodge Reports with F.W. Dodge Corp- McGraw-Hill Co. He and Helen moved to South Bend in 2006, coming from New Jersey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in South Bend at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the Sorin Society at the University of Notre Dame, Office of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020