Ida A. (nee-Vazquez) Moss
Parsippany - Ida A. (nee-Vazquez) Moss passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.
She was born and raised in New York City before moving to Parsippany in 1963.
Ida was a typist for First National City Bank of New York for many years. She then went on to work for Chubb Life Insurance in Parsippany as a data processing clerk.
But most importantly, she was a loving and caring mother, wife and daughter. Ida was known for her sweet and kind temperament and her sense of style. She never believed in saving her good jewelry and finest clothing for special occasions. She enjoyed them everyday. If you knew her, you knew how much she loved her bling. She was also a huge animal lover, the proud owner of countless pets.
Ida was a parishioner of St. Christopher's Church in Parsippany.
She is predeceased by her husband, James W. Sr. (1/13/2015); her son, James W. Jr. (12/20/2017) and her sister, Edith Vazquez (1954).
Ida is survived by her devoted daughters: Linda S. Moss and Karen A. Rynearson and her husband Kent; and her two cherished grandchildren: Evan and Sydney.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her funeral on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. With the Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. 175 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Employment Horizons. 10 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, N.J. 07927.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.