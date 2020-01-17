|
|
Ida L. Kostyk
Ida L. Kostyk, 80, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville. She was born in Salix, PA and she has been a resident of Randolph for most of her life. Ida was a self-employed House Cleaner and she retired in 2012 after 35 years. She was a former member of Mt. Fern Methodist Church in Randolph, where she sang in the choir and aided in various church functions.
Ida is survived by her husband Harry of 57 years, her three sons Harry L. and his wife Karen of Franklin Park, Allan and Mary of the Netherlands, Jeff and Etfwork of Randolph.
Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Ida loved cats, please, make a donation in her memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare: www.sthuberts.org
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020