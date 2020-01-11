|
Ignazia "Ceil" Cerbo
Parsippany -
Ignazia "Ceil" Cerbo passed away Friday January 10, 2020. She was 86. Co-Owner of Cerbo's Garden Center in Parsippany
She is pre-deceased by her late husband Anthony "Tony" who passed away on 11/8/2003.
Survivors include her sons: Anthony III and his wife, Sandra, & Joseph R. and his wife, Stacey, her daughters , Cynthia Cooper and her husband Patrick, & Judith Ann Mc Mahon and her husband, Arthur, her brother, her sister; her 12 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren,
Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneral home.com
