Ilona Van Hanen Brown
Ilona Van Hanen Brown passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after fighting a long, arduous battle against breast cancer.
Ilona was a nurse at Atlantic Health/Morristown Memorial Hospital in the cardiac catheterization lab for 35 years. Ilona will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor to name a few. Her family, friends, and career were of great importance to her. Ilona had an artistic soul. She was always creating different kinds of crafts; giving them as gifts to family and friends or selling and donating them. A world traveler, avid skier, and adventurer, Ilona seized every enjoyable moment.
Ilona is survived by her daughter Catherine Miller; son-in-law, John Miller; and her four grandchildren: Nicole, Austin, Erika, and Ian.
Services will remain private, provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a condense with the family. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the ( www.cancer.org).
Published in Daily Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020