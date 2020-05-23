Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona VanHanen Brown

Ilona VanHanen Brown Obituary
Ilona Van Hanen Brown

Ilona Van Hanen Brown passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after fighting a long, arduous battle against breast cancer.

Ilona was a nurse at Atlantic Health/Morristown Memorial Hospital in the cardiac catheterization lab for 35 years. Ilona will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor to name a few. Her family, friends, and career were of great importance to her. Ilona had an artistic soul. She was always creating different kinds of crafts; giving them as gifts to family and friends or selling and donating them. A world traveler, avid skier, and adventurer, Ilona seized every enjoyable moment.

Ilona is survived by her daughter Catherine Miller; son-in-law, John Miller; and her four grandchildren: Nicole, Austin, Erika, and Ian.

Services will remain private, provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a condense with the family. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the ( www.cancer.org).
Published in Daily Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
