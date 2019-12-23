|
|
I.M. "Doe" Lewinson
Morristown - I.M. "Doe" Lewinson, 96, of Morristown, passed away December 23rd. Graveside services will be held today, December 24th, at 1 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 19 Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Mr. Lewinson, known as Doe to his friends and clients, was a stockbroker for more than 50 years with E.F. Hutton and Morgan Stanley. An Army veteran of WWII, he was born and raised in Georgia. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was Phi Beta Kappa, member of the Blue Key Honor Society, president of Tau Epsilon Phi, treasurer of the university's first Hillel Honorary Society and member of the Jewish Student Union's national debating team. He attended the University of Chicago Law School and the Wharton School of Business. Doe was an avid reader, a Mason, and a member of Temple B'nai Or, Morristown, where he was involved with its Men's Club and Renaissance Club. Survivors include his wife Deborah, daughter Ann of New York, son Adam (Alexandra) of Los Angeles, son Arthur of Dover, and grandchildren Amelia and Asher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Allegro School, 125 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. For more information, please call J. L. Apter Memorial Chapels of Dover at (973)366-1700.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019