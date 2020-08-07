1/
Imelda (Nee-Burke) Fitzsimmons
Imelda (nee-Burke) Fitzsimmons

Parsippany - Imelda (nee-Burke) Fitzsimmons, 87, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 6th 2020.

She was born and raised in Ireland and came to the USA in 1958.

Imelda was pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Bart who passed away on March 3, 2019.

She is survived by her six children, her brother and sister, her 16 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 179 Baldwin Rd., Parsippany. Imelda's final resting place will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
