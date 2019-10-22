|
Ingrid Worthington
Ingrid Worthington, age 84, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019. She was born June 19, 1935 in New York, New York to Anna and John Hillstrom. She married her forever love, Keith Edward Worthington, who preceded her in death in May of 2005.
Ingrid loved animals. She spoiled all of her pups, but especially Mister Jazz, her four-legged companion for the past 14 years. She was known to binge-watch Animal Planet and volunteered at a local shelter in Fairfield Glade where she lived. She thrived on traditions and was famous for her Swedish meatballs and glögg at Christmas. Those traditions will live on with her daughter and son for many years to come.
Friends will remember Ingrid for her love of dancing and a good party. She was full of laughter and spunk, and could hang until 2am with the best of them! She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the accounting sector. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well.
Ingrid is survived by her daughter and her husband Tori and TR Ray; her son and his wife Keith and Whitney Worthington; and grandchildren Cawood and Anna Greer. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.
Special thanks to the staff at Northshore Heights Senior Living for their wonderful care and compassion. The family will hold a private service at their home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avalon Hospice, Knoxville, TN; A Time for Paws, Fairfield Glade, TN; or the , Atlanta, GA. Online condolences may be expressed through https://www.rosemortuary.com/obituaries.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019