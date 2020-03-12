|
|
Irene A. Wahal
Whippany - Irene A. Wahal, a life-long resident of Whippany, passed away at Morristown Medical Center on March 10, 2020. She was 91.
Irene is survived by her beloved husband, Edward as well as her two daughters, Kathy Caliciotti of East Hanover and Nancy Boller of Rockaway Township, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany Rd., Whippany on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany.
For a complete obituary and donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020