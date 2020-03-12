Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Chapel
Whippany Rd.
Whippany, NJ
Irene A. Wahal


1928 - 2020
Irene A. Wahal Obituary
Irene A. Wahal

Whippany - Irene A. Wahal, a life-long resident of Whippany, passed away at Morristown Medical Center on March 10, 2020. She was 91.

Irene is survived by her beloved husband, Edward as well as her two daughters, Kathy Caliciotti of East Hanover and Nancy Boller of Rockaway Township, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Whippany Rd., Whippany on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany.

For a complete obituary and donation information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
