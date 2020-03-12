|
|
Irene F. (nee-Lambert) Miller
Parsippany - Irene F. (nee-Lambert) Miller passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. She was 82.
She was born and raised in Orange before moving to Parsippany in 1968.
Irene was the assistant book keeper for Westinghouse in Bloomfield and for Montclair Board of Education before retiring is 2002.
She was an avid bowler for the Westinghouse bowling team acquiring many trophies. Irene was also a member of the Lake Hiawatha Senior Club.
Irene is pre-deceased by her five brothers: Thomas, John, James, Robert, & Edward Lambert.
Survivors include her sisters: Doris I. O'Rourke and Phyllis Lambert; her sister-in-law: Caroline Lambert; her nieces and nephews who she dearly loved: David O'Rourke and his wife, Sheila, Darren O'Rourke and his wife, Gina, Kenneth Lambert and his wife, Linda, Kim Lambert, John Lambert and his wife, Mary Joe and Vickie Rice; Irene is also survived by many Great Nieces & Nephews & Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:00a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. With the Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. at Saint Peter R.C. Church, 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020