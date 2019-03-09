Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Irene F. Popkin

Whippany - Irene F. Popkin, 75, of Whippany, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River. She was born in Paterson and raised in Fair Lawn before moving to Clifton and then to Whippany 44 years ago to raise her family. She was a teacher for the Hanover Township Public Schools where she taught kindergarten for 25 years. She was a member of the Lake Hiawatha Jewish Center and the Pine Brook Jewish Center where she was an active congregant.

Irene was predeceased by her husband Ira Popkin (2014). She is survived by her children Diane Talman and her husband Jonathan, Abbie Klein and her husband David, a brother Joseph Pedlosky, cherished grandchildren Parker and Harrison, and her nieces and their spouses.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River, Pine Brook Jewish Center Education, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad (PO Box 6204 Parsippany NJ 07054) or one's own favorite charity.

Services were entrusted to Jewish Memorial Chapel of Clifton, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019
