Irene Florence Gutjahr



Irene Florence Gutjahr, nee Lamb, passed away at the age of 94 on July 19, 2020 in Selma, Texas. Born May 1, 1926 in Gary, Indiana, Irene was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family. Irene graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, Indiana in 1945, and was a member of the United States Cadet Nursing Corps from 1945-1947. She graduated as a Registered Nurse (R.N.) from the Saint Catherine's School of Nursing in East Chicago, Illinois in 1948.



Irene moved to New Jersey and married the love of her life Robert Gutjahr in 1954, raising three children while working as a nurse at Morristown Memorial Hospital for many years. Irene loved being outdoors, gardening and vacationing at the Jersey shore. Traveling was a passion for her- she visited almost every state and spent time abroad with her daughters. She also enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her children were the light of her life, and she loved her three grandchildren just as deeply.



Irene was predeceased by her parents, Charles Lemuel Lamb and Elsie Sophia Lamb, her brothers Gordon, Robert, and Jack, and her loving husband Robert G. Gutjahr. She is survived by son Robert Gutjahr and spouse Ellen Beck of Frederick, Maryland, daughters Susan Gutjahr of San Antonio Texas, and Tammy Mikail and spouse David of Montville, New Jersey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Hendrix of Falls Church, Virginia, Hannah Gutjahr of Baltimore, Maryland and Joshua Gutjahr of Dallas, Texas, and her loving in-laws, Jack and Ann Marie Gutjahr of Whippany New Jersey, sister-in-law Mary Jane Lamb of Zionsville, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations in Irene's name are welcomed:



Talking Book Program PO Box 12516 Austin, TX 78711-2516 OR N.J. State Library Talking Books and Braille Center PO Box 501 Trenton, NJ 08625-0501.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store