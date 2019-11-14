|
Irene "Reenie" Martin
Irene "Reenie" Martin passed away peacefully with her loving family present by her side on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She shared 91 years of love and faith with everyone she knew.
Reenie was born in 1928 to Harry and Nellie Harriman. She was one of three daughters to bless her family. After her schooling, she met Paul "Pepper" Martin, who was serving in the Army and had just returned home from the war. They fell in love, married, and later settled in Rockaway Township, where they raised a family of their own. Reenie was a wonderful wife and mother and instilled the values of family, faith, and love in her home and life always.
Along with raising a family, Reenie was proud to be in the workforce with a successful career at Sandoz, where she made friends and kept busy. Reenie led by example, always demonstrating the importance of giving back to others. She and Paul were involved in their church and delivered "meals on wheels" within the community. Throughout her life, Reenie enjoyed traveling with Paul and their friends and spending time with loved ones. Above all, Reenie was greatly devoted to her family and a proud Grandmother of four and in her later years crowned Great grandmother to four little ones.
Predeceased by her husband, Paul Martin (2011), her son , Patrick (2017), and her sisters , Ella and Eva, she leaves beautiful memories to her children Michael (Lynn) and Paula Carroll; her grandchildren Elizabeth O'Leary (Dean), Shane Carroll (Claudia), Sara Martin (Rob), and Seth Martin; her great grandchildren John and Matthew O'Leary, Luca Carroll, and Laura. Although we are saddened by her passing, we know that Reenie is at peace and in the loving arms of Paul and her son, Patrick. In this season of Thanksgiving, we are grateful for her guidance and love always.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Victoria Mews and Compassionate Care Hospice for the love and comfort shown to Reenie, and for making her a part of your family. To all of you, we are forever grateful.
A Mass celebrating the life of Reenie will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 o'clock in the morning at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ, 07005. In lieu of flowers, donations in Reenie's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels by way of www.inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019