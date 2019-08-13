Services
Irma Schnepper Parkin

Madison - Irma Schnepper Parkin, of Madison, died at her home on July 3, 2019. She was 91.

The only child of Edna and Edwin Schnepper, she grew up in South Orange and graduated from Columbia High School. She continued her education at Tufts University and Bouve' Boston School, graduating with a BS in Education and a minor in Physical Therapy.

Irma had been the Assistant Supervisor of Physical Therapy at Monmouth Memorial Hospital in Long Branch and then Supervisor of Physical Therapy at Grant Hospital and Henroten Hospital, both in Chicago, IL. She later worked as a staff therapist for Morristown Memorial Hospital and Runnells Hospital in Berkeley Heights.

After marrying William Parkin, now deceased, of Summit, they vacationed in all of the lower 48 states.

Irma was a world traveler, a supporter of the Friends of the Madison Library, a long-time patron of the Colonial Symphony and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown.

There are no immediate family members and services are private.

Arrangements under the care of Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, Chatham.

For additional information go to

www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019
