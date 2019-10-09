|
|
Irvin Baker
East Brunswick - Irvin Baker, formerly of East Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, October 08, 2019 at St. Clare Hospital in Dover, NJ. He was 98. Born in Akron, Ohio, he grew up on his grandparents farm in Estelleville, Estell Manor, NJ and in Atlantic City. He raised his family in East Brunswick, before retiring to Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Irvin fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima for the United States Marine Corps during WWII.
He was a 1944 graduate of Rutgers University. He owned Seacoast Laboratories in East Brunswick for over 40 years, before retiring in 1996.
Irvin was former President and Lifetime member of the Board of Trustees for the Jewish Federation Middlesex County Chapter. He was a life Associate of Hadassah and a Loyal Son of Rutgers.
Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Elaine (Clyman) Baker; his daughter Susan Joseph and her husband Dr. Charles Joseph of Denville, NJ; his son, Michael Baker and his wife Hon. Jessica Mayer of East Brunswick; his son Richard Baker of Rochester, NY; his brother Gary Baker of Atlantic City; his grandchildren Alison and Andrew Joseph, and Jordan Baker; and his great grandchildren Caleb, Eliana and Orli Kirschen, and Noam Feingold.
Funeral Services will be Friday, October 11th, 10:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. Contributions may be made in Irvin's name to either The Jewish Federation In the Heart of New Jersey, 230 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River 08882 or the Southern New Jersey Region of Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St, #402, Philadelphia Pa 19102. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
