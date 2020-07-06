Isabell McDowall (nee-Eadie) Koernig
November 2, 1938- June 29, 2020
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother
Isabell McDowall (nee-Eadie) Koernig passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 81.
She will be dearly missed by her loving daughters: Donna Scudiere and her husband, Gino, Debra Sobierajski, and Carol Chabay and her husband, David; her dear sister, Jean Eadie Rozema, and her five cherished grandchildren: Nicholas Scudiere and his wife, Bao, Bryan Scudiere, Joanna Sobierajski, Elizabeth Chabay and Jacob Chabay as well her treasured great-grandchildren, Gino and Emma.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2 -4 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The Foundation for Morristown Medical Center. 475 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960.