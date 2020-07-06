1/1
Isabell McDowall (Nee-Eadie) Koernig
Isabell McDowall (nee-Eadie) Koernig

November 2, 1938- June 29, 2020

Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother

Isabell McDowall (nee-Eadie) Koernig passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 81.

She will be dearly missed by her loving daughters: Donna Scudiere and her husband, Gino, Debra Sobierajski, and Carol Chabay and her husband, David; her dear sister, Jean Eadie Rozema, and her five cherished grandchildren: Nicholas Scudiere and his wife, Bao, Bryan Scudiere, Joanna Sobierajski, Elizabeth Chabay and Jacob Chabay as well her treasured great-grandchildren, Gino and Emma.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2 -4 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The Foundation for Morristown Medical Center. 475 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
