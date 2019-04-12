|
Isabella Castellanos
Myrtle Beach SC - Isabella D. Castellanos, 97, went home to god on Sunday 04/07/19. She was born April 24 1921 in Manhattan NY. She Lived in Florham Park for 50 years.Isabella was married to Joseph A. Castellanos, who passed in 2001.
Isabella is survived her children Joseph T. Castellanos, Arizona-Andrew P. Castellanos, Myrtle Beach SC. Ronald B. Castellanos, Verona NJ and 14 grandchildren.
A mass will be said on May 11, 2019 at Holy Family Church, Florham Park, NJ. A private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019