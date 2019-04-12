Services
Holy Family Church
1 Lloyd Ave
Florham Park, NJ 07932
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella Castellanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Castellanos


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isabella Castellanos Obituary
Isabella Castellanos

Myrtle Beach SC - Isabella D. Castellanos, 97, went home to god on Sunday 04/07/19. She was born April 24 1921 in Manhattan NY. She Lived in Florham Park for 50 years.Isabella was married to Joseph A. Castellanos, who passed in 2001.

Isabella is survived her children Joseph T. Castellanos, Arizona-Andrew P. Castellanos, Myrtle Beach SC. Ronald B. Castellanos, Verona NJ and 14 grandchildren.

A mass will be said on May 11, 2019 at Holy Family Church, Florham Park, NJ. A private interment will follow at Gates of Heaven, East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.