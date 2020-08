Ivory H. AsbellIvory H. Asbell, age 89, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Regency Grande, Dover. Ivory known as "Granny & Nanna" was born in Jefferson County, Ark. on June 18th, 1931, to Charlie & Sarah Harris. Ivory moved to Dover, NJ in 1968. She retired from Joyce Molding of Rockaway, NJ (1994). Ivory was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Boonton and for over fifty years, she was singing in the Choir and a member of the Elizabeth Lewis Missionary Society as Chaplain. She was also called "Mother Asbell".She is preceded in death by her son Augustus Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: A loving and devoted daughter; Janice Anthony, Dover, a loving and devoted daughter in law Iris Asbell, East Orange and three loving grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Nellie Childs, Wilmington, DE. A host of nieces, nephews, Great nieces & nephews, her extended church family and dear friends.Visitation Thursday 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, August 27, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph with a funeral service at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. ( www.tuttlefh.com Social Distancing and capacity rules will be followed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.