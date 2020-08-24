1/
Ivory H. Asbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivory H. Asbell

Ivory H. Asbell, age 89, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Regency Grande, Dover. Ivory known as "Granny & Nanna" was born in Jefferson County, Ark. on June 18th, 1931, to Charlie & Sarah Harris. Ivory moved to Dover, NJ in 1968. She retired from Joyce Molding of Rockaway, NJ (1994). Ivory was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Boonton and for over fifty years, she was singing in the Choir and a member of the Elizabeth Lewis Missionary Society as Chaplain. She was also called "Mother Asbell".

She is preceded in death by her son Augustus Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: A loving and devoted daughter; Janice Anthony, Dover, a loving and devoted daughter in law Iris Asbell, East Orange and three loving grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Nellie Childs, Wilmington, DE. A host of nieces, nephews, Great nieces & nephews, her extended church family and dear friends.

Visitation Thursday 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, August 27, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph with a funeral service at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. (www.tuttlefh.com)

Social Distancing and capacity rules will be followed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuttle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved