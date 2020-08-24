Ivory H. Asbell
Ivory H. Asbell, age 89, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Regency Grande, Dover. Ivory known as "Granny & Nanna" was born in Jefferson County, Ark. on June 18th, 1931, to Charlie & Sarah Harris. Ivory moved to Dover, NJ in 1968. She retired from Joyce Molding of Rockaway, NJ (1994). Ivory was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Boonton and for over fifty years, she was singing in the Choir and a member of the Elizabeth Lewis Missionary Society as Chaplain. She was also called "Mother Asbell".
She is preceded in death by her son Augustus Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories: A loving and devoted daughter; Janice Anthony, Dover, a loving and devoted daughter in law Iris Asbell, East Orange and three loving grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister Nellie Childs, Wilmington, DE. A host of nieces, nephews, Great nieces & nephews, her extended church family and dear friends.
Visitation Thursday 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, August 27, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph with a funeral service at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. (www.tuttlefh.com
)
Social Distancing and capacity rules will be followed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.