|
|
J. Edwin Morrison
Ocala, FL - October 24, 1946 - May 18, 2019.
Ed (Eddy) Morrison passed away 05/18/2019 in Ocala, FL after a brief illness. Born in Morristown, NJ, he grew up in Denville, NJ. He was a graduate of Morris Hills High School, Rockaway, NJ and Westminster Choir College, Princeton, NJ, followed by Army service (stationed in Okinawa, Japan).
Ed was employed at Dorn & Kirchner, Union, NJ for many years before moving to Ocala, FL. He was a true family man with a huge heart and a fabulous sense of humor. Ed was the type of person who could strike up a conversation with a total stranger, and would not hesitate to do whatever he could do to help someone in need.
Throughout his life, Ed shared his beautiful tenor voice with community theaters and church choirs - he sang with the Metropolitan Opera, and even sang at the White House when Lyndon Johnson was President. He was a very talented man who touched so many lives in so many ways with his gift of music. He was always happiest when he was singing, so now he is finally at peace and will be joyfully singing in the angels' tenor section for all eternity.
Ed is survived by his wife Cindy Morrison, Ocala, FL, his son Kyle Morrison, Lowell, MA, his daughter Christine Norman, Yadkinville, NC, and his sisters, Gail Catlow, NJ and Nancy Lawrence, VA. He is also survived by several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019