Jack J. Kimble
Dover - Jack J. Kimble passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. He was 66 years of age.
Jack was born in Dover and was a lifelong resident.
Mr. Kimble worked for the Morris Plains Department of Public Works for over 30 years, retiring in 2015.
Predeceased by his wife, Linda (née Morgan), his parents, Harry "Pat" Kimble, Sr. and Lenora (née Sexton) as well as his brothers; Pat & Jim and his sisters; Darlene & Sharon.
Survived by his three children: Cheri Moore and husband Michael of Columbus, OH, Jackie Bejarano of Rockaway & David Kimble and Brianna Neal of Dover. Three Grandchildren: Daeshon Moore, Isabella Bejarano & Jakai Moore. Also survived by his sister Smokey Echelberger of AZ.
Visitation will be held 3-7pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Locust Hill Crematory. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 16, 2019