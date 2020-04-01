|
|
Jack Morel
Charles John Morel, Jr ("Jack"), 86, was born Nov 22, 1933 in NJ and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. A life well lived, a family well loved.
Jack was a lifelong home builder, President of the NJ Builders Association, President of the Homebuilders Association of Somerset and Morris, and recipient of Builder of the Year award and numerous other accolades. The professional accomplishment he was most proud of was happy families living in quality Morel-built homes.
Though he built great homes, the best thing he ever built was his loving family. Family was at the center of everything. He is beloved Dad to his children, Kathleen Driscoll (and husband, Deane), John Morel (and wife, Karen), Karen Joostema (and husband, Kevin), Michael Morel (and wife, Theresa), Joe Morel (and girlfriend, Lisa), Marianne Perretta (and husband, Mike), Alfred Foss, and Alyssa Foss. Jack is treasured Grandpa to 17 grandchildren and a great grandson, and committed friend to Judy Von Itter. A loving husband, he was preceded in death by his wives, Pat Morel (1989) and Gloria Foss (2006).
Jack loved boats, car racing, monopoly, ice cream, cashews, and orange slices.
He lived by the motto, "The true joy of life is the trip."
We wish him flowing Cruzan rum, RARE prime rib, and calm seas as he sails on.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. The family requests that anyone who wants to honor Jack can do something quietly kind - help someone, make a donation to a cause, and leave the world better off like he did.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020