Jack R. Cooper
Wharton - Jack R. Cooper passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 in Succasunna with his family by his side. He was 97 years of age.
Jack was born in Wharton to the late William and Elizabeth Cooper, and lived his entire life in Wharton. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked for the family owned W.F. Cooper Studebaker/GMC in Dover for 37 years and after retiring in 1983 he worked part time in the Jim Salerno GMC parts department until his early 90's . He was a past president and long time member of the Wharton First Aid Squad and continued his love of Studebakers as an active participant in the Keystone Studebaker Club.
He was predeceased by his four brothers; Sonny, Bill, Topper and Bob.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Ruth (nee Anderson), 2 sons; Jack A. Cooper and his wife Barbara of Succasunna and Bob Cooper and his significant other Ginny Vogt of Budd Lake, 5 Grandchildren; Brian Cooper and his wife Brittney of Succasunna, Amy Cooper of VA, Brittney Cooper of Hoboken, Katie Martinez and her husband Ricky of VA and Kyle Cooper of VA, and niece Sue Megletti of Wharton.
Visitation will be held 3-5pm on Sunday June 9, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Jack's memory to a would be appreciated.
Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019