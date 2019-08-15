|
|
Jack Santa Lucia
Boonton - Jack Santa Lucia passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was 74 years young.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 2-6 PM with Funeral Service beginning at 5:30 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville.
Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019