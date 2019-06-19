Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Randolph - Jacqueline Eaton, 88, a former longtime East Hanover resident, passed away on June 15, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living in Randolph, NJ. Jackie graduated from Montclair State College with a teaching degree and also earned Special Education certification from Kean College and College of Saint Elizabeth. She loved teaching children, especially those with Down Syndrome.

In prior years, Jackie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hanover, and had served as a deacon and as secretary of the Sunday School. In recent years, she attended Union Hill Presbyterian Church in Denville. Jackie loved her family, cats, playing piano, swimming, reading, sewing, baking Christmas cookies and especially her and Buzz's many Bermuda memories and friends.

Jackie, widow of Warren (Buzz) Eaton, leaves her beloved family: daughters Susan (John) Freudenberg, Kathleen Eaton-Hounsell (Randy), five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held 2-4pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph https://tuttlefh.com. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4PM, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Should friends desire, Jackie's wish was for memorial donations to be made to the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Route 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936.
Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019
