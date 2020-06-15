Jacqueline Waldron
Pen Argyl, PA - Jacqueline Ann Waldron, 69 of Pen Argyl, PA, formerly of Wind Gap, PA, and Dover, NJ, passed away, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House, Bethlehem, PA. She was the wife of Kevin J. Waldron, they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary, September 4, 2019.
Born in Dover, NJ, September 25, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Carolyn (Bahr) Morse.
She was a 1968 graduate of Dover High School, and a graduate of the Wilford Beauty Academy.
Jacqueline and her late mother owned and operated Calico Chicken Coop in Landing, NJ. She was waitress captain at the Village Barn and the Upper Deck in the Lake Hopatcong area and she was the bookkeeper for her husband Kevin's business, Parrot Painting, Flooring and Remodeling.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Wind Gap, where she taught Sunday School, served on the building committee, and Vestry, and was a member of the Episcopal Church Women.
She loved to cook and especially loved the Christmas season.
In addition to her husband Kevin, she is survived by two daughters, Carolee DeStefano of Kunkletown, PA, and Angelena Sela and her husband Roy of Elmwood Park, NJ, four grandchildren, Michael J. and Amanda L. DeStefano, and Sophia M. and Alex M. Sela, and two sisters, Sandra Fritts of Dover, NJ, and Cherie Sjogren of Jonas, PA.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions, a Memorial Requiem Mass will be celebrated sometime in September 2020, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 340 N. Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA. Check the funeral home website for updates on time at date of the Memorial Mass. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC. Pen Argyl, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 340 N. Lehigh Ave., Wind Gap, PA 18091.
On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.