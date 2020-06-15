Jacqueline Waldron

Jackie and I were best of friends in high school. We lost touch for a while, but re-united several years ago and picked up right where we left off. Jackie loved to laugh, was kind, generous, loyal, smart, and had a quick wit that always made everyone laugh and along with her smile her presence was undeniable when she entered a room. To say I will always miss her is an understatement, but I am blessed to have had her in my life and I will cherish memories of our friendship throughout mine. Thank you Jackie,love you.

Jill Church

Friend