James "Jim" A. Dirlam
Florham Park - James "Jim" A. Dirlam, 83, a longtime Florham Park resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Jim's life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019