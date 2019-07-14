Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dirlam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Dirlam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Dirlam Obituary
James "Jim" A. Dirlam

Florham Park - James "Jim" A. Dirlam, 83, a longtime Florham Park resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Jim's life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now