James A. Guardino
Jefferson Twp. - James Albert Guardino, raised in North Bergen, formerly of Caldwell, passed away on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 73.
Currently residing in Lake Shawnee, NJ after retiring from his position as a supervising appeals examiner for the NJ State Labor Dept.
He discovered a deep and abiding passion for archery. He was also an avid reader and chess player.
Survived by his wife Irene Guardino nee Jacquemin, his three sons James, William and Joseph and their wives Jennifer, Rebecca, and Maryellen. He was loved by his five grandchildren Julia, Alexander, Ryan, Will, and Robert.
A memorial visitation will be held 12 Noon to 1:30pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will follow at 1:30pm, also at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.