Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
James A. "Jimbo" Hendrickson

James A. "Jimbo" Hendrickson Obituary
James "Jimbo" A. Hendrickson

Morris Township - James "Jimbo" A. Hendrickson, 60 passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Clare's Dover Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Morris Township. Jimbo was a firefighter for Morris Township, and he retired in 2011 after 26 years.

Jim was an avid sports fan who loved fishing on his boat. He enjoyed trivia and loved his family and friends and he was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his fiancé Debbie Micchelli, his two sons Kyle (Lauren) and Richie (Katie) and two stepchildren Tyler (Keri) and Paige Micchelli (Eddie) and his mother Esther (Joyce) Hendrickson, his two sisters Barbara Cooper (Gary) and Debbie Hill (David) and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM, October 21, 2019 with a Fireman's Service at 7:30 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Interment is Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or the Morris Twp. Fire Dept. 77 Whippany Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
