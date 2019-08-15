|
|
James A. Roberts
Newburgh, NY - James A. Roberts, 50, passed away on August 8, 2019 in Newburgh, NY. He was born in Summit, NJ, and resided for 12 years in Dover, NJ, prior to moving to Poughkeepsie, NY.
He graduated from Madison High School in 1988 and graduated from County College of Morris as a Registered Nurse. He worked at Morristown Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse for over 14 years.
James is survived by his wife, Patricia, and his children, Matthew, James and Rachel, all of Succasunna, NJ. He is also survived by his mother, Cynthia Wiley and his stepfather, F. Craig Wiley as well as his brother, Scott, his stepsister, Pamela Diaz and stepbrother, Michael Wiley. James was raised with his cousins, Michael, Elizabeth and Amanda McIntosh, who were more like a brother and sisters to him.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00am at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in James' memory to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Madison, NJ (sthuberts.org)
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019