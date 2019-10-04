Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ
Dover - James A. Stafford, 91, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the Regency Grand Nursing Home, Dover after a long illness.

James was born in Glen Ridge, NJ to the late Odell and Julia Stafford. He was a graduate of Boonton High School class of 1948. James was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Following, James returned to the family business, O.M. Stafford & Company in Montville and was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed listening to the blues and jazz music, and was known for his impressive dance moves. James was an avid sports fan, his favorite team being the San Francisco 49ers.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Denise Stafford and son, James Stafford. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carrie Stafford, son, Gregory Stafford (Dale), daughter Linda Stafford-Samuels. He leaves behind three granddaughters, Jamie, Kassandra and Taylor and four great grandsons.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 AM with a service at 11:30 AM at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, NJ (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment to follow at the Montville Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the at
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019
