|
|
James Anthony Micioni
Boonton - James Anthony Micioni, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2020. He was 97 years young. His family spent the last week of his life never leaving his side. Uncle Jimmy as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong resident of Boonton. His smile lit up the room when any of his many nieces and nephews visited him. He loved them all so dearly.
Uncle Jimmy was first a factory worker at EF Drew and then a custodian at Boonton High School. Uncle Jimmy served proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was an avid Yankee fan and gardener. He was a member of the Boonton American Legion and a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He graduated from Mt. Carmel Grammar School and attended Boonton High School.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton Street in Boonton. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in James's name be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 205 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, or the Lupus Foundation of America, 65 E. Northfield Rd. D,1L, Livingston, NJ 07039.
Uncle Jimmy is survived by his loving sister Gilda Micioni; his cherished nieces and nephews, Louis Micioni (Judy), Susan Lienesch (Paul), Catherine Hahn (Billy), James Micioni (Kimberly), Peter Micioni (Beth), Ellen Easton (Donald) and Jeanne Griffith (Matthew). He is also survived by 20 great nieces and nephews and 6 great great nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Angela Micioni and his brother Louis Micioni.
Uncle Jimmy will be dearly missed. He was always so happy. He was loved by all.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020