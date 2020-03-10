Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Resources
More Obituaries for James Micioni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anthony Micioni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anthony Micioni Obituary
James Anthony Micioni

Boonton - James Anthony Micioni, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2020. He was 97 years young. His family spent the last week of his life never leaving his side. Uncle Jimmy as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong resident of Boonton. His smile lit up the room when any of his many nieces and nephews visited him. He loved them all so dearly.

Uncle Jimmy was first a factory worker at EF Drew and then a custodian at Boonton High School. Uncle Jimmy served proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was an avid Yankee fan and gardener. He was a member of the Boonton American Legion and a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He graduated from Mt. Carmel Grammar School and attended Boonton High School.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton Street in Boonton. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in James's name be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 205 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, or the Lupus Foundation of America, 65 E. Northfield Rd. D,1L, Livingston, NJ 07039.

Uncle Jimmy is survived by his loving sister Gilda Micioni; his cherished nieces and nephews, Louis Micioni (Judy), Susan Lienesch (Paul), Catherine Hahn (Billy), James Micioni (Kimberly), Peter Micioni (Beth), Ellen Easton (Donald) and Jeanne Griffith (Matthew). He is also survived by 20 great nieces and nephews and 6 great great nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Angela Micioni and his brother Louis Micioni.

Uncle Jimmy will be dearly missed. He was always so happy. He was loved by all.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -