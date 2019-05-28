|
James C. Forsythe
Boonton Twp. - James C. Forsythe passed away suddenly at his home in Boonton Twp., NJ on May 25, 2019, at the age of 68.
James is survived by his beloved wife Debra (Jancik) Forsythe of Boonton Twp., and by his son Scott and & Kristen Forsythe of MA. He is also survived by his step son Glenn Johnson of Boonton Twp., his brother Clifford Forsythe of Rockway and by his sister Barbara Weatherford of Boonton Twp., NJ as well as his nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019, from 2-4PM & 7-9PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. At 7:30PM there will be a remembrance service for anyone who would like to come forward and share a story in Jim's memory.
Memorial donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Kiwanis Ambulance or to the Boonton Twp. P.B.A. #392 by way of www.inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019