James C. Lomelo
Orange - James C. Lomelo, 79, of Orange, NJ , passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.
Jimmy was born on October 29, 1939 in Orange, NJ and most recently lived in Parsippany, NJ. Jimmy loved laughing, watching his favorite television shows, and being around people. He also loved his working days at Morris Arc Day Program. He had a strong faith and was a practicing Catholic. Jimmy will be missed by his many nephews , nieces , and family members as well as his very caring team at his home at the Morris Arc.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019