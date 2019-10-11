Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lomelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Lomelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Lomelo Obituary
James C. Lomelo

Orange - James C. Lomelo, 79, of Orange, NJ , passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.

Jimmy was born on October 29, 1939 in Orange, NJ and most recently lived in Parsippany, NJ. Jimmy loved laughing, watching his favorite television shows, and being around people. He also loved his working days at Morris Arc Day Program. He had a strong faith and was a practicing Catholic. Jimmy will be missed by his many nephews , nieces , and family members as well as his very caring team at his home at the Morris Arc.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now