Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lomelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Lomelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Lomelo Obituary
James C. Lomelo

James C. Lomelo, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 79.

Jimmy was born on October 29, 1939 in Orange, where he spent most of his life before moving to Parsippany & Morris Township 20 years ago.

He loved laughing, watching his favorite television shows, and being around people.

Jimmy also loved his working at The Arc/Morris Hanover Adult Training Center.

He had a strong faith and was a practicing Catholic.

Jimmy is pre-deceased by his parents: James Lomelo & Sanita (nee-Marucci) he is also pre-deceased by his brothers & sisters.

Survivors include his many nephews, nieces, and family members as well as his housemates, friends and caregivers at The Arc/Morris. And will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12:15pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Visiting hours are 10:30am-12:30pm. at the Funeral Home. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to The Arc/Morris. PO Box 123, Morris Plains, NJ 07950.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -