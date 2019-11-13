|
James C. Lomelo
James C. Lomelo, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 79.
Jimmy was born on October 29, 1939 in Orange, where he spent most of his life before moving to Parsippany & Morris Township 20 years ago.
He loved laughing, watching his favorite television shows, and being around people.
Jimmy also loved his working at The Arc/Morris Hanover Adult Training Center.
He had a strong faith and was a practicing Catholic.
Jimmy is pre-deceased by his parents: James Lomelo & Sanita (nee-Marucci) he is also pre-deceased by his brothers & sisters.
Survivors include his many nephews, nieces, and family members as well as his housemates, friends and caregivers at The Arc/Morris. And will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12:15pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany. (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Visiting hours are 10:30am-12:30pm. at the Funeral Home. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to The Arc/Morris. PO Box 123, Morris Plains, NJ 07950.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019