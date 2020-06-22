James Cacciabeve Ii
James Cacciabeve II

Boonton - James Cacciabeve II, 95, of Boonton passed away on June 21, 2020, at Chilton Hospital in Pequannock. James was born and raised in Boonton and was a lifelong resident.

Jimmy worked as a Plant Manager for Standard Railway in Mountain Lakes. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and the South Boonton Field Club.

Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9-11 AM. A Funeral Service will commence at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton. Everyone entering the Funeral Home or Church must wear a mask.

Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan (De Rosa) Cacciabeve; his siblings Sam Cacciabeve, Emidio Cacciabeve, Rose Famiglieitti and Nick Cacciabeve; and also one niece. He is survived by his caring sister Mary Danzi; 11 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jimmy's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
