Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Standridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carlton Standridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Carlton Standridge Obituary
James Carlton Standridge

James Carlton Standridge 76, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. James was the Owner / Operator of Lee's Auto Body Shop; Mine Hill. He grew up in Roxbury Township and has been a resident of Mine Hill for 53 years. James was very involved with youth sports and the Mine Hill recreation Dept. he was an avid high school and college wrestling fan and a long-time car lover.

James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth, his three children; Dwayne of Venice, CA., Denise Reinke and her husband John of Randolph, James and his wife Alison of Mine Hill, seven grandchildren; Christine, Daniel, Vincent, Steven, Adam, Grace and Julia, and one great granddaughter Madison, his two brothers John Standridge of Mine Hill and Ron Standridge and his wife Ann of PA., he is predeceased by his brother Leroy Standridge.

Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Funeral Service 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 also at the funeral home.

Interment at Succasunna Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -