James Carlton Standridge
James Carlton Standridge 76, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. James was the Owner / Operator of Lee's Auto Body Shop; Mine Hill. He grew up in Roxbury Township and has been a resident of Mine Hill for 53 years. James was very involved with youth sports and the Mine Hill recreation Dept. he was an avid high school and college wrestling fan and a long-time car lover.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth, his three children; Dwayne of Venice, CA., Denise Reinke and her husband John of Randolph, James and his wife Alison of Mine Hill, seven grandchildren; Christine, Daniel, Vincent, Steven, Adam, Grace and Julia, and one great granddaughter Madison, his two brothers John Standridge of Mine Hill and Ron Standridge and his wife Ann of PA., he is predeceased by his brother Leroy Standridge.
Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Service 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 also at the funeral home.
Interment at Succasunna Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020