Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
James "Jim" Casola Obituary
James "Jim" Casola

Madison - James "Jim" Casola, 66, a longtime Madison resident, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Jim is survived by his beloved husband and partner of 25 years, Chris Alberth of Madison; one brother, Paul Casola of Bonita Springs, FL (Cynthia); two sisters, Angela Casola of Mount Laurel & Francine McElgunn of Cherry Hill (Tim); his cousin, Linda Martellacci (Gene) & many other cousins, too numerous to list; three nephews, Louis DePalma, James DePalma (Kristin) & Thomas DePalma; two nieces, Allison Adler (Larry) & Jillian McElgunn; two grand-nieces, Francesca "Frankie" Adler & Olivia DePalma; one grand-nephew, James DePalma; and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to gather for a visitation to celebrate Jim's life on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00PM at the funeral home during the visiting hours. Cremation held privately. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2019
