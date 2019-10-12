Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Therese R C Church
154 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Fitzpatrick

James D. Fitzpatrick Obituary
James D. Fitzpatrick

Roxbury Township - James Desmond Fitzpatrick passed away Oct 9th after struggling with a long and recurring disease. James is survived by his 3 children, Haley (20), Stephanie (18) and Brian (16) and their mother and his ex-wife, Lynette Albanese of Allamuchy. He is also survived by his mother, Carol Fitzpatrick of Succasunna, his brother Jack of Stevensville, MD, his brother Gene of Denville and pre-deceased by his father Donald Fitzpatrick also from Succasunna. As expected, James' children are his greatest legacy.

Despite challenges in later years, James was notorious for his great willingness and charming ability to talk to anyone he met. Likable and approachable, James had a previous career in sales with both Bell Atlantic and a Medical device company. He treasured holding a pole and throwing a line in any body of water to fish whenever he could. Born in New York City, his parents moved out to the suburbs of Succasunna where James grew up and attended St. Therese School and Roxbury High School. He was a member of the St. Therese Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Monday (October 14th), from 5 - 8 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, 1:30 pm, at St. Therese R C Church, 154 Main Street, Succasunna, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the St. Therese Knights of Columbus, C/0 the Church, or to the Lord's Pantry Trinity United Methodist Church, Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
