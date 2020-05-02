|
James Edward Wellman
Parsippany - James Edward Wellman, 83, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Genesis/ Troy Hills Center in Parsippany, NJ.
Born in Irvington, NJ, he was a resident of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany for 48 years.
Mr. Wellman served in the US Air Force during peacetime.
He had worked as a printer before his retirement. Mr. Wellman was an avid hunter and a member of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in Parsippany.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Bridget (nee O'Keefe); three loving children, Shaun P. Wellman of Parsippany, Kevin J. Wellman (Julie) of Burlington, NC, and Jennifer D. Wellman of Lake Hiawatha; a brother, Harry Wellman of Yardville; and five grandchildren, Shannon, Justin, Aidan, Mason, and Levi.
In the interest of public health, all services and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private under direction of the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). A public memorial Mass will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in support of health care workers or first responders. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020