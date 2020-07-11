1/1
James F. Toker
1939 - 2020
James F. Toker

Melbourne, FL - James F. Toker of Melbourne FL, age 80, loving husband, father and friend passed away peacefully with his beloved wife of 61 years Jackie Vacca Toker by his side on July, 10th. Jim was born on October 16, 1939 in Randolph New Jersey and was a long time resident of Mine Hill and Dover NJ until 1977 when he moved to Melbourne. He worked as a truck driver for most of his life; he served his community as a member of the National Guard, as a police officer for the Victory Gardens and Dover police force, and as a volunteer firemen. He was an avid lover of golf, he loved working, being outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Jackie and by his four children; son Jimmy Toker, son Jeffery and his wife Tricia Toker, son Michael Toker and his long time partner Mary Robertson, daughter Gidget and her husband Shannon Major. He is also survived by four loving grandchildren and one great grandchild;, grandsons AJ Snyder, Shane Major and James Toker Jr., granddaughter Elizabeth Lemmenes and her husband Adam, and great granddaughter Scarlett Lemmenes.

Jim will be laid to rest at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay, FL, no services are planned at this time.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fountainhead Memorial Park
7303 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
3217680776
