|
|
James "Jim" Flatley
Branchville - James "Jim" Flatley, 78, of Branchville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Jim was born in Newark on August 27, 1941, grew up in Whippany and was a 46-year resident of Branchville. A graduate of Hanover Park High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, he taught Social Studies at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway for 37 years. Jim was a longtime volunteer at Pequest Trout Hatchery and Hunter Education, which showcased his passion for hunting, fishing and fly-tying. An avid outdoorsman, he also donated his time to Boy Scout Troop 140 in Blairstown.
The son of the late Anne (Ernst) and Jewell B. Flatley, Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carroll (Lehman) Flatley; his daughters, Lynn (Peter) Lubrecht of Frelinghuysen, Nancy (Barry) Durkin of Warminster, Pennsylvania, Jill (Christopher) Kiss of Fairfax, Virginia; and his six grandchildren, Julianna, Kate, Michael, James, Jake and Liam.
He is also survived by his sister, Carole Flatley of Whippany.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Green Township Fire Department, 243 Kennedy Road, Greendell.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Boy Scout Troop 140, PO Box 1, Blairstown, NJ 07825 or New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, 605 Pequest Road, Oxford, NJ 07852 (Attention: Jessica Griglak). Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019