James Franklin Cannata
Covington - James Franklin Cannata, age 93, of Covington, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 9, 1927 in Dover, NJ, the son of Arthur and Audrey (Seybolt) Cannata. James was the husband of Rosemarie (Nafey) Cannata who passed away on March 25, 2013. James was a lineman and supervisor for NJ Central Power and Light and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
James is survived by his son, James (Ann) Cannata, Jr. of Bozeman, MT; a daughter, Linda Cannata of Mansfield, PA; two grandchildren, Emma (Chris) Kelner, and Sam (Casey) Cannata; and two great grandchildren, Cordelia and Henrick Kelner. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com