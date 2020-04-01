Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for James George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James George Obituary
James George

Netcong - James George, 87, of Netcong passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at home.

Born in Dover on December 19, 1932 to the late Samuel and Nancy he was a lifelong resident of Netcong. James served proudly in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a Transportation Manager with Picatinny Arsenal in Dover.

He enjoyed trips to Lake George, going to casinos and working in his yard. He also loved dancing and music, especially Frank Sinatra.

James was predeceased by a companion, Betty Jean Babbitt in 2012.

Survivors include his three children, Sharon Brantley, Edward Samuel George and James Scott George, four grandchildren, Sarah Brantley, Michael Miles, Andrew Miles and Daniel Miles, five great-grandchildren, companion, Nancy Koons and a brother, Biagio George.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider a . For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -