James George
Netcong - James George, 87, of Netcong passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Dover on December 19, 1932 to the late Samuel and Nancy he was a lifelong resident of Netcong. James served proudly in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a Transportation Manager with Picatinny Arsenal in Dover.
He enjoyed trips to Lake George, going to casinos and working in his yard. He also loved dancing and music, especially Frank Sinatra.
James was predeceased by a companion, Betty Jean Babbitt in 2012.
Survivors include his three children, Sharon Brantley, Edward Samuel George and James Scott George, four grandchildren, Sarah Brantley, Michael Miles, Andrew Miles and Daniel Miles, five great-grandchildren, companion, Nancy Koons and a brother, Biagio George.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020