James J. Furfaro
Parsippany - James J. Furfaro passed away on April 14th 2020 at the Boonton Care Center. He was 78.
James was born in Irvington and grew up in Newark before moving to Parsippany many years ago.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.
James owned and operated James Jewelers in Parsippany for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta J. (nee-Odee); his sons: Paul T. & his wife, Laurie, Justin J. and James J. Jr & his wife, Jenna; his sister-in-law, Pat Furfaro; & his cherished grandchildren: Kyle, Derek, Franco, T.J. & Anthony.
Funeral Arrangements were private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany
Published in Daily Record from May 4 to May 10, 2020