Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for James Furfaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Furfaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Furfaro Obituary
James J. Furfaro

Parsippany - James J. Furfaro passed away on April 14th 2020 at the Boonton Care Center. He was 78.

James was born in Irvington and grew up in Newark before moving to Parsippany many years ago.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.

James owned and operated James Jewelers in Parsippany for many years before retiring.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta J. (nee-Odee); his sons: Paul T. & his wife, Laurie, Justin J. and James J. Jr & his wife, Jenna; his sister-in-law, Pat Furfaro; & his cherished grandchildren: Kyle, Derek, Franco, T.J. & Anthony.

Funeral Arrangements were private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 4 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -