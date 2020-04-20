|
James J. Hennessey
Mendham - James J. Hennessey died at his home in Mendham on Friday, April 17, 2020, following a life of kindness and hard work. Known to many as Hambone, Jim and his wife Ann owned and operated Hennessey's Washington Bar in Morristown for 30 years. Making people happy was his business. Helping people was his vocation. A proud son of Morristown, Jim was born to Joseph and Clara Rose (Murphy) Hennessey at All Souls Hospital in 1935. He grew up on Western Avenue and played varsity leather-helmet football under coach William K. Flynn at Morristown High School, where his peers voted him class clown in 1953. He was a 1958 graduate of Seton Hall University and served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in West Germany. He spent the summer of 1963 as a postulant brother at the Congregation of Holy Cross novitiate in Valatie, NY. In 1965, as a member of South Mission Volunteers, he traveled to Jennings, LA, to teach. He met Ann in the New Orleans airport bar and they became involved in the civil-rights struggle. They were married in 1966 and returned to Morristown in 1969 to raise a growing family. Jim earned a master's degree from William Paterson College and became the founding director of the Morris County Youth Shelter, which he ran for nearly a decade.
Jim and Ann bought the Washington Bar at 140 Morris Street in 1983 and turned the "oldest tavern in Morristown" into Hennessey's, where the walls were lined with portraits of Irish and American patriots, black-and-white photos of Morristown and Notre Dame sports legends, and yellowing tributes to Jim's beloved Brooklyn Dodgers. From his perch by the coffee pot, Jim held court daily, dispensing wisdom and guiding many people toward sobriety.
Jim was on the board of directors of Holy Rood Cemetery, a stockholder of the Washington Association of New Jersey, and a charter member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County. He served as grand marshal of the 2004 Morris County St. Patrick's Day Parade. He hosted regular meetings of the Flynn Boys at Hennessey's, where the characters and lore of mid-century Morristown came to life around wooden tables covered with pitchers of beer. A lifelong history buff, Jim was instrumental in getting a 2010 plaque installed at Jockey Hollow honoring the service of Irish-born soldiers during the Revolution.
Jim is predeceased by Ann, whom he loved like nothing else in this world, and by his parents, his sister Mary Woodin, and his brother Joseph W. Hennessey. He is survived by his sister Claire Benz of Morris Plains and his four children with Ann: Mary Ann of Strasbourg, France, Colleen (husband Don) of Mendham, Matthew (wife Ursula) of Yonkers, NY, and Michael (wife Stacie) of Austin, TX. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020