Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
4 Richards Ave
Dover, NJ
View Map
Resources
James J. Quigley Obituary
James J. Quigley

Dover - James J. Quigley died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. He was 62. Born in Orange to the late Charles and Margaret, he lived in West Orange before moving to Dover in 1961.

Mr. Quigley received his Accounting degree from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA and later received a degree in Mortuary Science from American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York, NY. A Licensed Funeral Director, Mr. Quigley was the Owner and Manager of Quigley Funeral Home in Dover, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Kathy, his daughter, Elizabeth Atkins (Jeffrey) of Morris Twp., his son, Matthew Quigley of Dover, four grandchildren: Annabelle, William, Brian and Jeffrey; and seven siblings: JoAnn Henschel, Patricia (Larry) Clark, Kathleen Benjamin, Stephen, Charles Jr., Michael and Joseph Quigley; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent sale of the funeral home building in Dover, visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, May 22 at 9:00 AM from the funeral home in Rockaway to a Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 4 Richards Ave, Dover at 10:00 AM.

For those who wish, donations may be made to: Dover First Aid Squad, 37 N. Sussex St. Dover NJ 07801. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019
