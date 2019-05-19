Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home
20 Keller Ave.
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home
20 Keller Ave.
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
70 Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Boyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. Boyer Obituary
James L. Boyer

Rockaway Boro -

James L. Boyer, a lifelong resident of Rockaway Borough, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 63.

Born in Morristown to the late James O. and Elizabeth Boyer, he was a property owner and manager, and owned Fast Trees in Rockaway. He previously worked as an auto mechanic at Ayers Chevrolet in Dover.

James was a kid at heart who made a point of getting to know every child and pet on his street. He loved fishing and was an avid bird hunter. A loyal friend, he had many of them, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore with his family every summer. He was energetic and hard working.

A parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway, James issurvived by his wife of 34 years, Suzette Simard; twin daughters: Angeline Boyer and husband, Ricardo Oliveira; and Tina Boyer and husband Jamie Hecht; his sister, Marybeth Boyer-Ginsberg; his brother, Sean E. Boyer and partner, Tammy Wilcox; his aunt, Marlene Palma and husband, Gabriel; five nephews: Daniel, Andre, Erik, Michael and Brandon; a niece, Erika; and his beloved hunting dog, Maggie.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 20, 4-8 p.m. at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave. in Rockaway. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the funeral home. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St. in Rockaway. Interment at St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now