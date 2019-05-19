|
James L. Boyer
Rockaway Boro -
James L. Boyer, a lifelong resident of Rockaway Borough, died suddenly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 63.
Born in Morristown to the late James O. and Elizabeth Boyer, he was a property owner and manager, and owned Fast Trees in Rockaway. He previously worked as an auto mechanic at Ayers Chevrolet in Dover.
James was a kid at heart who made a point of getting to know every child and pet on his street. He loved fishing and was an avid bird hunter. A loyal friend, he had many of them, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore with his family every summer. He was energetic and hard working.
A parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway, James issurvived by his wife of 34 years, Suzette Simard; twin daughters: Angeline Boyer and husband, Ricardo Oliveira; and Tina Boyer and husband Jamie Hecht; his sister, Marybeth Boyer-Ginsberg; his brother, Sean E. Boyer and partner, Tammy Wilcox; his aunt, Marlene Palma and husband, Gabriel; five nephews: Daniel, Andre, Erik, Michael and Brandon; a niece, Erika; and his beloved hunting dog, Maggie.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, May 20, 4-8 p.m. at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave. in Rockaway. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at the funeral home. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St. in Rockaway. Interment at St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019